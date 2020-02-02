Any new James Bond movie is a big deal, but No Time to Die is a bigger deal than usual. It’s Daniel Craig‘s final outing as Agent 007 and it’s also the twenty-fifth film in the franchise. That’s an astonishing number to reach and that means the Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga have to deliver the goods. You don’t want to mess this one up, after all.

Thankfully, the new Super Bowl spot (featuring new snippets of action-packed footage) promises something big and appropriately intense. Check it out below.

No Time to Die Super Bowl Spot

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die stars also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, all reprising roles from previous films in the franchise, along with newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen. The film hits theaters on April 8, 2020.