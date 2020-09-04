If you need more Bond action after the new No Time to Die domestic trailer, here’s an international trailer for your viewing pleasure. While this isn’t that different from the domestic trailer there’s still new footage – and some old footage presented in new ways – and that should be enough. This trailer also makes the film look gorgeous. In fact, as blasphemous as this may be, I think the cinematography here by Linus Sandgren is even better than Roger Deakins’ Skyfall cinematography.

No Time To Die International Trailer

In No Time To Die, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time To Die was one of the first movies to have its release date changed due to the coronavirus. Now, even though the virus is still around, MGM is hoping to open the film in November. We got a new domestic trailer the other day, and now here’s an international trailer with some new footage. I’m excited for this film, as I’ve enjoyed most of Daniel Craig‘s Bond run. That said, I do find it weird that they’re still playing up the romance between Bond and Léa Seydoux’s Dr. Madeleine Swann from Spectre since Craig and Seydoux have absolutely no chemistry together.

But on the plus side, the cinematography on display here – even more so than the domestic trailer – is amazing. There are lot of magic hour shots here, with the sun going down and the sky a pinkish hue, that just looks stunning. My hat is off to you, Linus Sandgren.

No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes, opens November 20. Maybe.