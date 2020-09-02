After a longer wait than anticipated, James Bond is almost back.

MGM and EON Productions have released a brief look at some new No Time to Die footage ahead of tomorrow’s trailer, and it’s full of the jaw-dropping action we’ve frankly been missing during this pandemic. Check out the new footage below.



No Time to Die Footage

Admittedly, that is a very short glimpse of footage. But even though we’ve seen a few of these flashes before, that happened so long ago that I’d wager most Bond fans (who haven’t been watching the existing trailers on repeat over the past several months) have probably forgotten about some of the imagery on display here. Ana de Armas kicking people in the face? Hell yes.

There are several new shots in here, too, and all of it serves to remind me just how much I’ve missed the existence of big-budget blockbusters during this godforsaken year. I personally don’t plan on seeing No Time to Die in theaters (because I don’t plan on seeing any movie in theaters for quite some time), but still, just the very idea of a blockbuster like this ramping up its marketing campaign fills me with a weird nostalgia for the Before Times.

It looks like director Cary Joji Fukunaga knocked this one out of the park. Daniel Craig returns for one last at-bat playing James Bond, and he’ll be joined by fellow franchise veterans Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes, as well as newcomers Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik. At the very least, it has to be better than Spectre. Right?

No Time to Die hits theaters in the United States on November 20, 2020.