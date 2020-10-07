No Time to Die has felt the brunt of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic not once, but twice, with the James Bond action flick in the full swing of its promo tour back when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March. MGM would end up delaying the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed Bond movie by seven months — what seemed like a drastic step that ended up still falling short amid the still-ongoing pandemic. MGM would delay No Time to Die again from its November release date to April 2021, though apparently the marketing team didn’t get the memo to suspend the newly renewed promotional cycle. Which results in a tired-looking star Daniel Craig appearing on The Tonight Show to debut a new No Time to Die clip. See the clip below.

No Time to Die Clip

Daniel Craig is looking like how 2020 feels, and that’s true of both the star and the character he plays in the new No Time to Die clip debuted during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Poor Craig has to make a repeat of his March SNL appearance, when he hosted with no movie to promote, as No Time to Die had already been delayed by then. Now, Craig appears on The Tonight Show to riff about Bond themes and martinis, in what looks to be a grey shirt that he threw on to match the wall of the most poorly lit wall of his house.

The new clip, which starts at the 4-minute mark, gets an equally unenthusiastic intro from Craig, who describes it as, “I think this is the one which comes toward the beginning of the movie where, when I read the script, it says ‘Run down bridge, be chased by the bad guys. Jump off bridge.'”

But to be fair, at this point with several trailers out and half-hearted posters, what footage is there to show of the movie without spoiling it completely?

Craig did get a chance to defend the decision to delay the highly anticipated No Time to Die, which will be the actor’s swan song as Bond.

“This thing is just bigger than all of us,” Craig said, while appearing on The Tonight Show on October 5, celebrated as James Bond Day, commemorating the release date of the first Bond film “Dr. No” in 1962. “We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, in a safe way. Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, and this isn’t the right time.”

No Time to Die hits theaters on April 2, 2021.