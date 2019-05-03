Big news for big fans of Big Little Lies. Nicole Kidman is reuniting with key members of the team behind HBO’s Emmy-winning serie sto adapt the latest novel from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. Kidman is executive producing and starring in a Nine Perfect Strangers series, which has just been picked up for a series order from Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has given a straight-to-series order for Nine Perfect Strangers which is set to star Kidman in the role of a health resorts director who watches over nine strangers who come from the city to relax, only for drama to unfold.

Nine Perfect Strangers is set at a boutique wellness resort where, per Hulu’s logline, “nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resorts director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

The series is based off of Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel of the same name and will be reunite Kidman with Big Little Lies showrunner David E. Kelley and executive producer Bruna Papandrea. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow) are co-writing the series and will also serve as co-showrunners. This series makes it Kidman’s second project related to Big Little Lies which will air its second season this summer following up 2017’s acclaimed Emmy-winning series also starring Kidman as well as Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz.

It seems like Kidman can’t get enough of Moriarty’s work, and why shouldn’t she? The writer is skilled at crafting complex women and the inner workings of their lives. And while the synopsis for Nine Perfect Strangers sounds incredibly vague, we can probably look forward to the kind of riveting character drama and sharp, socially conscious writing that we saw in Big Little Lies.