Summer is heating up, and that means the third season of Stranger Things is getting closer. We’ve got less than a month until new episodes hit Netflix, and to further tease the new mysteries and danger that will be coming to Hawkins, Indiana, a new synopsis for the third season gives a vague glimpse of what’s in store for our teenage characters in the summer of 1985. But that’s not all.

Hyping up the vibe of the summer of ’85, Nike has created an official line of Stranger Things shoes and gear inspired by the color scheme of Hawkins High School and the style of that gloriously goofy decade. You can check out the new Nike Stranger Things shoes, hoodie, and more below.

Nike Stranger Things Shoes and Gear

Before we get to the official synopsis for the third season of Stranger Things, let’s take a look at the stylish shoes and gear you’ll be able to throw on while school is out this summer.

On the sneaker side of things, Nike is bringing back new editions of their classic Cortez, Blazer, and Tailwind shoes to keep the dream of the 1980s alive and well. All three shoes will be available in two different color variants: one which pays tribute to the green and orange school colors of Hawkins (above left), and the other “OG Pack” (above right) with a red, white, and blue All-American style in honor of the Independence Day setting of the show’s third season.

Alongside the shoes, you’ll be able to get your hands on Hawkins High School hoodies, shirts, hats, and a sweat set, all inspired by the 1985 high school gym class style that we’ll see all over Stranger Things this summer.

The Hawkins High School inspired shoes will be released on June 27 while the “OG Pack” style won’t arrive until July 1.

Stranger Things Season 3 Synopsis

But if collecting shoes and exclusive gear isn’t your thing, then maybe you’re just here for the latest details on Stranger Things season three. With the debut of the show so close (and a new trailer likely not far off), Netflix has unveiled an official synopsis that teases romance, new evil, and much more for Eleven and her closest friends:

It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Stranger Things brings the third season to Netflix on July 4, 2019.