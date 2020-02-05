Late last year, the fine folks at SpectreVision revealed they had been in touch with the rights holders to potentially revive/reboot the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. It was also reported last year that Wes Craven’s estate – who now own the Nightmare rights – was in the process of taking pitches for a new Nightmare. While there’s nothing official yet, SpectreVision’s Elijah Wood has opened up a bit about what he has in mind for a Nightmare on Elm Street revival, and it sounds like it has potential.

During an interview with Bloody Disgusting‘s Boo Crew Podcast, Elijah Wood delved into what he would like to do with a Nightmare on Elm Street revival. While Wood stresses that there’s no deal in place, he has plenty of thoughts on the concept: “Any opportunity to get hold of a classic franchise like that and revitalize it and do something different with it is pretty exciting. I don’t know if the rights are actually available. We’ve done our due diligence.”

Wood continues by stressing he doesn’t want to start all over again with another reboot:

“You can’t just reboot it…you can’t tell the same story over again…It’s already been done. You can’t do an origin story with Freddy Krueger again; that’s already been done twice. You almost have to let Freddy go and move into a different direction. I think you bring Freddy along for the ride initially, but you have to go somewhere else with it because it’s such well-trodden ground.”

Wood also goes on to say that the original Freddy, Robert Englund, would have to come back: “[Englund] has to be [in it]. I think you have to. To honor that series. To honor that character. To honor [Wes] Craven…I think you have to do that, and then you can express beyond that. He said he wants to do one last film as well.”

Obviously this is all up in the air right now. Back in November of last year, SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah said: “We’ve been in touch with the rights holders many times…It’s a real dream project for us to have a chance to make a film in that franchise. And like I said, we have a very specific take on it. I think it would be very surprising and exciting to remake the franchise.”

And a month later it was revealed that Wes Craven’s estate was accepting pitches “for both feature film pitches and also concepts for a possible HBO Max series.” Again: this is all a dream (or should I say nightmare??) for now, but I would love to see Freddy rise again. There hasn’t been a proper Nightmare movie since 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason (no, I refuse to acknowledge the awful 2010 remake), and if Michael Myers can make such a successful return, there’s no reason Freddy can’t do the same. Let’s all cross our blade-fingers for this one.