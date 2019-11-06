The original Nightmare on Elm Street series has long since ended, giving way to an absolutely abysmal remake. What does the future hold for Freddy Krueger? Will he ever don his fedora and unleash his claws on unsuspecting teens? Or is Freddy truly dead? It’s safe to assume that sooner or later, Hollywood will give Freddy a second chance. But who will be behind it?

How about Elijah Wood? Wood and his fellow SpectreVision producer Daniel Noah are eager to get their hands on a Nightmare on Elm Street reboot, and have even attempted to work out something with the rights holders.

In a recent interview with Coming Soon, SpectreVision’s Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah both mentioned their interest in a potential Nightmare on Elm Street reboot. “We’ve been in touch with the rights holders many times,” Noah said. “It’s a real dream project for us to have a chance to make a film in that franchise. And like I said, we have a very specific take on it. I think it would be very surprising and exciting to remake the franchise.”

Wood added:

“Yeah, and it definitely has that aspect of pie in the sky, of getting to play in a certain sandbox, you know? It’s a universe and a character and an idea that would be a fun sandbox to play in. It’s trying to do something different. With a lot of these classic horror films that have seen so many sequels, eventually it sort of plays itself out a little bit.”

Now, this doesn’t mean SpectreVision is officially making an Elm Street reboot. Nor does it mean they ever will. But the interest is definitely there, and that’s potentially good news. SpectreVision has a good track record in the horror genre, producing titles like Mandy, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Boy, and more, including the upcoming Daniel Isn’t Real, which is about a grown man who reconnects with his deadly imaginary friend from childhood.

“We have long fantasized having a crack at Nightmare on Elm Street,” Noah said. “So has [director] Adam Egypt Mortimer, who we just made Daniel Isn’t Real with. That film and Elm Street have somewhat obscure but still tangible similarities of dream worlds. As people have been seeing Daniel Isn’t Real, interestingly, there’s been a little movement on Twitter for Adam Mortimer to take over Nightmare on Elm Street.”

After the terrible 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street remake, plans arose for yet another remake arose at New Line Cinema. But the second remake eventually entered development hell, and has remained there ever since. In 2018, David Leslie Johnson, who was tasked with writing the new remake, said: “Nothing is percolating just yet. The Conjuring universe is sort of first and foremost on [New Line Cinema’s] horror burner. Everybody wants to see Freddy again I think, so I think it’s inevitable at some point.”

Freddy is too iconic of a character to let go, so I’m sure he’ll be back someday. Whether or not SpectreVision is involved is another question.