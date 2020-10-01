It’s been 30 years since Clive Barker‘s Nightbreed hit theaters, and quite some time since we last heard an update about a developing TV series adaptation of the cult horror movie. But the project is rising from the dead once again with the news that Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Trick ‘r’ Treat director Michael Dougherty has been tapped to direct the Nightbreed TV series adaptation.

ComingSoon.net broke the news that Dougherty has been set as the director for the Nightbreed TV series. Barker, who wrote and directed the 1990 American dark fantasy horror film based on his 1988 novella Cabal and is overseeing the series adaptation, confirmed the news to the outlet and revealed that he is currently writing “the bible” for the Nightbreed world:

“It’s exciting, after 30 years, to go back to these characters and find out who’s still speaking to me, who wants their story told. My tongue isn’t in my cheek when I say that as when I start a piece, it’s listening. The writing is a piece of listening, I’ve always said I was a journalist and what I was reporting on was the space between my ears.”

Nightbreed celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The film was a critical and commercial failure when it hit theaters in February 1990, but in the years since its release, Nightbreed has achieved cult status. Interest was revived in the film when a director’s cut was released in 2014, using cut material that was re-obtained and edited, from Scream Factory, and it was that year that Barker gave an update on a Nightbreed TV series. Barker has recently been working on bringing the Nightbreed series to life, as well as working on the series adaptation of Hellraiser at HBO, on which Dougherty is a writer and executive producer.

It seems like the ball has finally gotten rolling with Dougherty on board. Morgan Creek’s James G. Robinson, David Robinson and Barbara Wall will be executive producing the planned Nightbreed series. Barker and Mark Miller of Seraphim Films will also be executive producing.

Here is the synopsis for the 1990 Nightbreed film: