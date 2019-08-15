Henry Cavill is (was?) Superman, but that won’t stop him from popping-up in low-budget action flicks destined for DirectTV. Cavill stars in Night Hunter, an action flick that also features Ben Kingsley – another actor who is forever lending his talents to these types of endeavors. In Night Hunter, Cavill and Kingsley play two guys dealing with a murderer who has concocted an elaborate game…of death! Watch the Night Hunter trailer below.

Night Hunter Trailer

Watching the Night Hunter trailer, one gets the impression that writer-director David Raymond paid close attention to the lengthy sequence in The Dark Knight where the Joker allows himself to be captured in order to stage a highly detailed game of deception and thought: “What if I turned that into an entire movie, without the Joker?”

Here, Brendan Fletcher plays the Joker-like lunatic who gets caught by cop Henry Cavill – only to unleash a deadly game while in custody. Here’s the synopsis:

Henry Cavill stars in this action-packed thrill ride that will shock you at every turn. When police detective Marshall (Cavill) and local vigilante Cooper (Ben Kingsley) arrest a serial killer targeting women, they discover his game has just begun. The hunt is on as the murderer masterminds a series of deadly attacks from behind bars. Now in a desperate race against time, Marshall and Cooper fight to stay one step ahead of their suspect’s deadly plan. Also starring Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci, Night Hunter is a pulse-pounding thriller where the only way out is through the mind of a killer. Tick-tock.

Yes, that’s right, “tick-tock” is in the synopsis. As derivative as Night Hunter sounds, it also looks like it could be fairly entertaining. I like Cavill as an actor, even if his stint as Superman severely underutilized his potential. In addition to Cavill, Kingsley, and Fletcher, Night Hunter features Alexandra Daddario, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion, and Minka Kelly.

Night Hunter is currently on available exclusively on DirectTV and will arrive in theaters and On Demand starting September 6.