Ana de Armas recently played a key role in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Knives Out, but now she’s back in an entirely different type of part in a new murder mystery called The Night Clerk. We’re giving away two iTunes download codes for the film, which comes out this week and stars Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One, Dark Phoenix) as a hotel employee who gets tangled up in a bad situation. Check out the trailer and find out how to win below.

The Night Clerk Trailer

Ana de Armas was terrific as an amateur detective in Knives Out, and it seems as if she’s moving back into femme fatale territory with The Night Clerk. This movie appears to give Tye Sheridan a more challenging role to play than he’s had in a while, so that’s a plus, too. Written and directed by Michael Cristofer (Original Sin, Gia), The Night Clerk also stars John Leguizamo (John Wick: Chapter 2, Moulin Rouge!) and Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets, Twister). Here’s the official synopsis:

While on duty, a young, socially challenged hotel clerk (Tye Sheridan) witnesses a murder in one of the rooms but his suspicious actions land him as the lead detective’s (John Leguizamo) number one suspect.

The Night Clerk Contest Details

To win, send us an e-mail at slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with the words “The Night Clerk” in the subject line, and tell us what your favorite surveillance-based movie is and why. The phrase “surveillance-based” is vague on purpose, because we want to open the door to creative and unconventional answers…if you’re up to the challenge. The more creative the choice, the better chance you’ll have to win. We’ll choose our favorite two answers and respond to the winners with one iTunes download code each. The contest begins now and ends on Thursday, February 20 at 12pm PT. After that, we’ll make our selections and send the winners their codes, one day before the movie becomes available to the public.

The Night Clerk will play in select theaters and be accessible on demand and digitally on February 21, 2020.