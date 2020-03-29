Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, kids all around the United States are home from school for the foreseeable future. But some of the younger ones may not fully understand exactly why they’re home, and some parents may not be sure how to best explain it to them. Nickelodeon wants to help with #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, an hour-long special offering “a kid’s-eye view of life today amid the COVID-19 outbreak.” We’re not sure how you’ll get kids to sit still for an hour to watch something like this, but maybe having Frozen star Kristen Bell hosting the special will help.

The Nickelodeon coronavirus town hall was announced before the weekend. It will air on Monday, March 30 at 7pm ET/PT. Kristen Bell will host the special which is said to “directly address kids’ questions and concerns, include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships.” Sounds like a great way to educate kids and provide a good example to families around the country.

Kristen Bell, who has kids of her own, said in the press release from Nickelodeon:

“It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected. I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time.”

Along with Kristen Bell hosting the event, there will be a musical performance by Grammy winner Alicia Keys, as well as other guest appearances by as well as appearances by Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Ciara and Russell Wilson. They’ll all be appearing via video chat from across the United States. But the most important guests are undoubtedly Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (California Surgeon General) and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy (former U.S. Surgeon General), each providing their expertise and insight into this concerning situation.

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons, and will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. The special will also appear on Nickelodeon’s international networks.