As my good man Nigel Thornberry would say, “Smashing!”

You will soon be able to duke it out with your favorite Nickelodeon characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a game clearly inspired by the Super Smash Brothers franchise. The game pits favorites from multiple generations of Nickelodeon cartoons in glorious, colorful battle to determine who is the Nickeloden All-Star.

A Nostalgia Trip Showdown

The full list of fighters and arenas for the game have yet to be announced, but the announcement trailer above does share the full scope of the All-Star roster. Older franchise favorites like Oblina from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters will go head-to-head with characters from newer shows, like Lucy and Lincoln from The Loud House. All of the characters have been animated in the same, claymation-esque style, making the whole thing look pretty sharp. The arenas have gotten a similar treatment, giving new shape and scope to the Technodrome from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Flying Dutchman’s ghost ship from SpongeBob SquarePants. There will be 20 colorful arenas in all.

The inclusion of older characters is a wise move, ensuring ’90s kids everywhere will shell out the cash to get that sweet, sweet nostalgia fix. While I love a good fighting game, being able to fight as Nigel Thornberry, Reptar, or the Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy is a sure selling point. For a lot of us thirty-somethings, Nickelodeon was our afternoon babysitter, and some of these characters feel like old friends. Millennials might not be able to buy a house or retire, but at least they can play a fighting game with their favorite childhood cartoon characters!

Generational existential snark aside, the lineup presented so far is impressive. The fighters revealed in the above video include: Michelangelo and Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; the aforementioned Nigel Thornberry from The Wild Thornberrys; Ren & Stimpy‘s flatulent flying superhero, Powdered Toast Man; Spongebob, Sandy Cheeks, and Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants; the umbrella-looking monster Oblina from Aaahhh!!! Real Monsters; Lucy and Lincoln Loud from The Loud House; Helga from Hey Arnold!; Reptar from Rugrats; Zim from Invader Zim; and Danny Phantom from, uh, Danny Phantom.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is being developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and published by GameMill Entertainment. The game is set to come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this fall.

There’s currently no concrete release date, but I’m already excited to destroy my enemies with some toast scrapings or a squirrel’s flying karate kick. Who are you looking forward to kicking cartoon butt with?