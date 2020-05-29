Nick Offerman is appealing to America’s funny bone to feed people in need. The actor, writer, comedian, producer and woodworker is putting three of his comedy specials for sale on his website, with 100% of the proceeds set to benefit America’s Food Fund, which aids people struggling with food scarcity during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Offerman has put three of his comedy specials for sale on his website for rent or download. 100% of the proceeds from the sale will go to America’s Food Fund, an organization launched in partnership between Leonardo DiCaprio, Emerson Collective, Apple and the Ford Foundation “to ensure that all people have reliable access to food.”

Offerman is offering his very first comedy special, 2014’s American Ham, which was filmed at New York’s Town Hall, as well as 2019’s Summer of ’69: No Apostrophe which is a collaboration with his wife, Megan Mullally, described as “an entirely melodic and ribald pageant which might give you some chuckles and, more importantly, inspire some romance in your life.” Offerman is also debuting a new special titled Full Bush, described on the site as “a brand spankin-new, never-before-seen broadcast special” about “the manners by which we modern Americans might pursue a lifestyle that can only be described as “Full Bush.” It was filmed at the Chicago Theatre. All three comedy specials are available for $5 to rent or $11 or $11.99 to buy.

“We live in challenging times,” Offerman writes on his website.”If you rent or download any of my videos I will donate 100% of the profits to America’s Food Fund. They’re providing safe food to America’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 outbreak. If you decide not to watch a video today, please consider donating to America’s Food Fund anyhow. We’re in this together, and every dollar counts.”

America’s Food Fund was launched amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has accelerated food insecurity in struggling communities. Celebrities have rallied to raise money for the fund, participating in contests like the All In Challenge, which “aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need.” Everyone from Martin Scorsese to the cast of Friends have participated in the challenge, inviting fans to visit their movie or TV show sets to raise money for the fund.

This is not Offerman’s only charitable action as of late — he also recently appeared in the Parks and Recreation reunion special, a scripted episode that reunited the stars of the beloved NBC sitcom to benefit coronavirus charities.