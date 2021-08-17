New York Comic-Con is back, baby, and they’re doing everything they can to keep attendees safe and healthy. After canceling in-person events for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the titanic pop culture event returns October 7, 2021. Depending on your age, attendance will either require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The convention is also requiring masks for all attendees.

Check out these important updates to our health & safety guidelines for NYCC 2021. As always, thank you for your patience & understanding as we navigate the safe return of NYCC. We strongly encourage you to read through & bookmark our guidelines at https://t.co/HAsjugs94z. pic.twitter.com/l9VHmZ5YmP — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) August 17, 2021

Keeping Con-Goers Healthy

While we had previous reported that NYCC was taking extra precautions to keep attendees healthy, the proof of vaccination announcement should provide an extra layer of relief for those concerned about attending due to the rise in infections due to the Delta variant.

In order to enter the Javits Center and attend the convention, anyone 12 or older must provide proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine. On their website, the convention qualifies full vaccination as having waited two weeks after getting your second shot (or first, if you got an approved single-shot vaccine). Attendees 12 and under must show proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test. Identification that matches the test or vaccination record must be provided as well, like a state-issued ID or school ID.

In addition to the vaccination requirements, NYCC will also require that all guests wear approved face coverings. An approved face covering must fit properly and snugly, fully covering your nose and mouth, and secure under your chin. The following are not allowed:

They might let you wear a costume mask with an approved mask over that, but I wouldn’t bank on it. Safety is more important than cosplay this year, and that’s perfectly fine. The show will be operating at a reduced capacity with enforced social distancing, and they’ve instituted a firm “no handshakes, no high-fives, no hugs” policy. Practice your elbow-bumps now, folks.

While some of these new regulations might feel strange, they will make the convention much safer for all attendees. Anyone who attended a convention pre-pandemic can tell you about the dreaded “con crud” — just being in a human petri dish for that long meant almost certain illness. Hopefully we can keep some of these sanitary and safety requirements if the world ever goes back to the way it was, because attending a convention without getting sick sounds great.

Refunds are not being given for tickets, though fans who cannot attend for whatever reason can sell their tickets back through the Lyte Badge exchange program. The convention will be streaming at least some of the panels on their Enter the Metaverse website.