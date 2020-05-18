Everything is new and shiny in Wonder Woman 1984, which brings the superhero into the age of materialism and big hair. But some things stay the same, regardless of ’80s fashions or fancy new suits of armor. One of those things which we can always count on Diana of Themyscira to wield is her trusty lasso of truth,which makes an appearance in the latest Wonder Woman 1984 poster.

Wonder Woman 1984 Poster

The latest Wonder Woman 1984 poster gives us a little bit of the old and the new. The poster shows Gal Gadot’s Diana of Themyscira clad in her shiny new Golden Eagle armor, an outfit that the superhero dons only in times of war. But alongside that Golden Eagle armor is her trusty old Lasso of Truth, which Diana was given by fellow Amazonian warriors when she left Themyscira in 2017’s Wonder Woman. It seems like it’s stayed by her side for the nearly 70 years that she’s been living among humans, after entering society of man in 1917. And paired with her golden armor, Diana looks absolutely vibrant.

Wonder Woman 1984 brings Diana back in an ’80s set adventure, battling Kristen Wiig‘s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord, while reeling from the return of her long-dead first love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, Wonder Woman 1984 is the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to hit theaters on August 14, 2020 after getting delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.