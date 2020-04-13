Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be coming out in June as originally planned thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down movie theaters. As of now, the DC Comics sequel is slated for release in August, but we’re still getting new details about the movie thanks to magazines who had to prep their promotional spreads for the movie months in advance.

Today, two new photos from Wonder Woman 1984 have arrived along with a few new details about where we find Diana of Themyscira in the 1980s. It should come as no surprise that with no friends or family alive and near her in 1984, she finds herself very lonely. But as we’ve seen in the trailers, a familiar face is about to return.

Wonder Woman 1984 Photos

Empire released the new Wonder Woman 1984 photos, along with some details about the movie from Gal Gadot herself. When we meet Diana again decades after the events of the first movie, she’s much more mature, but she’s necessarily happy. Gadot explained:

“The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that’s not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She’s much more mature and very wise. However, she’s very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she’s guarded. And then something crazy happens.”

As you can see above, that crazy thing is the return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), and the previously deceased World War I spy is sharing another dance with Diana in Washington DC. It’s nice to see the two reunited and sharing another romantic moment after their relationship was tragically cut short.

However, Steve’s return could end up being used as manipulation by the movie’s villain. The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer shows Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, and it is believed that the glowing item he’s seen holding in an office is a Chaos Shard. In the comics, the mystical artifact provides the power to manipulate reality through wishes. So it’s possible that Maxwell Lord has brought back Steve Trevor in order to distract Diana and possibly tempt her into working with him.

Meanwhile, the second photos gives us a fresh look at Wonder Woman’s new Golden Eagle armor. In the comics, Diana brings out this armor during times of war. Considering the fact that she’ll have to go up against Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), who will undoubtedly be a formidable opponent, she might need an upgrade. Or maybe there’s another powerful threat that we haven’t heard about yet.

Unfortunately, we’ll probably be waiting a couple more months before we see the Golden Eagle armor in action. With an August release date, it might be awhile before we see a new trailer for the movie. But since Wonder Woman is already popping up on Doritos bags, maybe some other promotional materials will give us more glimpses of the sequel while we wait.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to hit theaters on August 14, 2020.