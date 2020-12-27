Vision is dead. Thanos killed him by removing the Mind Stone from his head during the climactic battle of Avengers: Infinity War. But somehow, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) finds herself living a happily ever after with her synthetic significant other (Paul Bettany) in a picture perfect sitcom world in Marvel’s new series WandaVision. However, something isn’t quite right in this new “reality” that surrounds them, and slowly Wanda begins to see that not everything is as it seems.

Watch the new WandaVision trailer below.

WandaVision Trailer

This new WandaVision trailer sets up the classic sitcom formula perfectly by manifesting Wanda and Vision as this unusual TV couple. They don’t have an anniversary or a song and Wanda conjures their wedding rings out of thin air. But despite all that, they’re going to do their best to fit into their new home in the suburb of Westview.

Also living in Westview is Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor-type Agnes. Previous trailers have shown that something’s a little off about Agnes, leading many to speculate that she’ll turn out to be the villain of the series. The new footage on display here only adds to that vibe as Agnes breaks character as if you reset a take on the set of a TV show. Could she be the one manufacturing this faux sitcom reality around Wanda? If so, why is she doing this?

Another interesting detail in this trailer comes from Teyonah Parris‘ character Monica Rambeau, the adult version of Maria Rambeau’s young daughter who we met in Captain Marvel. There’s a shot of the pendant on her necklace, and it appears to be a variation of the logo for SWORD, or the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, a space-based counterpart of SHIELD that specializes in extraterrestrial threats to world security. Could she be working for SWORD? Are they monitoring Wanda Maximoff out of concern for the strength of her powers?

Since WandaVision is meant to tie directly into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as Spider-Man 3, this will be a must-see series for Marvel Studios fans, and we can’t wait to see what happens.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision will arrive on Disney+ starting on January 15, 2021.