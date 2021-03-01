Between the second season of The Mandalorian and Marvel’s WandaVision, Disney has cornered the market on weekly merchandising tied to the latest episodes of their biggest shows. After every new episode, there has been some kind of new memorabilia tied to the events of each series, and this week is no exception.

WandaVision made a couple huge revelations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the last two episodes, and two new Funko POPs inspired by the events of the series will allow you to commemorate them on your collectible shelf. But since we’re talking major spoilers here, keep reading only if you’re caught up on the show.

New WandaVision Funko POPs

First up, we have Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, who has actually been the dark witch Agatha Harkness all along. She revealed herself to Wanda after kidnapping her children with an incredible theme song. Then she took Wanda on a journey into her past in order to figure out exactly where the Hex came from, only to realize that Wanda Maximoff is the mythical Scarlet Witch. As a Funko POP, she’s floating and wielding her purple magical powers.

We’re not entirely sure what Agatha Harkness plans on doing now that she knows the extent and origins of Wanda’s abilities, but it’s all leading to a big face-off in the upcoming season (series?) finale.

The other major reveal from last week’s episode came in a mid-credits sequence that revealed what SWORD acting director Tyler Hayward was planning on doing with Vision (Paul Bettany). Harnessing some of the energy absorbed by a drone that entered the Hex, Hayward has rebuilt and reactivated Vision’s corpse, appearing in white instead of the traditional magenta and green. This sets the stage for a big battle between Wanda’s newly created Vision and this artificial version meant to be used as a sentient weapon.

As you can see, the Vision Funko POP also comes with a stand to let him fly, and Walmart has an exclusive version that has elements that glow in the dark.

You can pre-order both of the regular WandaVision Funko POPs at Entertainment Earth and many other retailers online.