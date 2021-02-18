There are only a few episodes left in Marvel’s WandaVision on Disney+, and the series is really starting to heat up. Not only is the situation involving Wanda Maxmioff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the middle of a faux sitcom world getting more dangerous and perplexing by the minute, but there are hints of things on the horizon which could shake up the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new WandaVision clip from the show’s upcoming seventh episode reveals that after the events of the previous episode, Wanda is not quite ready to accept that everything around her is unraveling.

WandaVision Episode 7 Clip

After last week’s episode brought WandaVision into the early 2000s with the style of Malcolm in the Middle, this week’s episode is shifting into the 2010s with a mockumentary style reminiscent of Modern Family. Just like all the previous sitcom iterations of WandaVision, even the style of the score is pulled from the show it’s inspired by.

The new WandaVision clip finds Wanda coming to terms with what happened at the end of the last episode. In a talking head, she acknowledges that she “intentionally expanded the borders of the false world” that she created in the middle of a New Jersey suburb. In last week’s episode, Wanda told “Pietro” that she didn’t remember how she was able to do something so substantial with her powers, which would seem to confirm theories that someone else may have helped her. Then again, maybe Wanda’s grief is so significant that it’s blinded her. After all, she’s clearly starting to lose regard for anyone else’s life in order to maintain this illusion she’s created for herself.

Her sons, Tommy and Billy, are seeing first-hand just how unstable Wanda is becoming. As the two play video games in the living room, their controllers start to cycle back through different game systems until they end up with hands of Uno cards. Now that the border of Westview has expanded, will the world start to experience more glitches as Wanda struggles to maintain control?

After this episode, we’re betting that the sitcom reality Wanda has created will crumble entirely and this will head into full blown Marvel territory. Now that the style of the sitcom has caught up to the most modern era, it’s probably time for this volcano to blow. As for what kind of impact this will have on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, that’s what we’re most excited to see.

Be sure to come back for our WandaVision spoiler discussion podcasts every Friday.