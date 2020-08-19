More Unsolved Mysteries episodes are on the way. The Netflix reboot of the iconic series garnered plenty of buzz when it hit in July, and it came accompanied with the promise of more episodes, and soon. Now we know how soon: October. Not a second season, but rather a second volume, the new Unsolved Mysteries episodes will drop on October 19.

Let's see how much of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you… pic.twitter.com/QJH2LCJCDD — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020

Ready for even more Mysteries? Unsolved Mysteries will be back very soon with new episodes meant to drive viewers crazy with questions. Or, as the show puts it: “In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries.”

I enjoyed the new episodes, although I did miss the presence of the late Robert Stack, and I really missed the presence of any ghost-themed episodes. The ghost episodes were always my favorite of the original show, and while the reboot had a UFO episode, it wasn’t enough. Thankfully, the new episodes will contain at least one episode devoted to ghosts.

In an interview released around the debut of the reboot, Unsolved Mysteries executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer said: “Yes [there will be a ghost episode]. But I’ll qualify that and say it’s an unusual ghost episode. That’s all I’ll say. It’s different. A bit different.” Not entirely sure what that means, but I’m excited to find out. The ghost episodes were particularly memorable to me in my youth because they were genuinely creepy, even if the “ghost effects” weren’t always the highest quality.

Meurer added: