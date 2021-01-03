It’s been a little while since we got our first official look at the upcoming big screen adaptation of the video game franchise Uncharted. However, rather than tackling any of the stories from the video game series, the movie will be a prequel that gives us a younger version of adventurer and treasure hunter Nathan Drake, played by Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise star Tom Holland.

The story for the Uncharted movie from director Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland) is still under tight wraps, but the mystery at the center of the adventure has been teased in a batch of new images showing off some interesting artifacts that Nathan Drake will encounter. Get a look at the new Uncharted movie photos below and see if there’s anything to decipher.

New Uncharted Movie Photos

Nathan Drake is said to be a descendant of Sir Francis Drake, and he’s picked up the same habit of exploring the far corners of the world, looking for historic locations full of lost treasures. Perhaps that’s Sir Francis Drake featured in that statue above and this will be some kind of set-up that leads into a sequel that will find Nathan uncovering the secrets of El Dorado and tracking down the lost pirate gold of Henry Avery. That’s what happened in the game franchise, so using that story for a sequel would make sense.

The golden cross with the jewels was featured in one of the images released back in October, but here it’s missing another piece that appeared to be interlocked with it. There’s also another cross sitting on the table while a second shows the cross being used as a key to unlock a chest of some kind. Meanwhile, the map is an intriguing detail, since it appears to be from far back in the past when Australia hadn’t been fully mapped out yet. For history buffs, that might provide some idea of what time period the treasure at the center of the movie will come from.

Sadly, we don’t have any new shots of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, though that may very well be his hand turning that key above. We’re also still waiting to get a look at Mark Wahlberg as Sully and cast members like Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy). With the film seven months away, perhaps we’ll be getting the first teaser trailer in the near future, so stay tuned.

Uncharted is currently slated to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.