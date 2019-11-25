Back in October, when the first trailer for the new The Walking Dead spin-off was revealed, the series still didn’t have a title. All we knew was that the series would focus on two young female protagonists as part of the first generation to come-of-age in the wake of the zombie apocalypse as they venture out into a world that is still full of danger and undead. Now a new teaser not only shows more of the series, but it finally gives the series a title.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teaser

This teaser gives us our first look at Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin), who plays a charismatic leader of a large sophisticated and formidable force on the series. She’s the woman who seems to have her own SWAT Team with her. But exactly what she’s doing with these soldiers remains to be seen. In a statement, series co-creator Scott Gimple said:

“We are thrilled to have Julia join our merry band. I’m grateful for the talent, grace, intelligence, and humor she has brought to our set, our show and to this role. We — and the audience — are very lucky to have Julia helping bring this new world of the Walking Dead to life.”

Meanwhile, Ormond herself was also very excited to officially be announced as part of the cast. The actress said, “I’m so thrilled to be working with The Walking Dead team — I absolutely love how they write for women in particular; a lovely, talented cast and great to be back with AMC.”

The rest of the cast includes Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Aliya Royale as Iris, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Joe Holt as Leo Bennett. Plus, Natalie Gold, Al Calderon, Scott Adsit, and Ted Sutherland will all be appearing as recurring guest stars on the series as well.

Matt Negrete is writing and executive producing The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which will span 10 episodes in its first season. Negrete will also act as showrunner along with chief content officer Scott M. Gimple

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will serve as the third show of the television franchise, following The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. According to AMC, the series will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse. Some will become heroes, some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is expected to air sometime in the spring of 2020.