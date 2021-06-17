We don’t have to wait much longer to see James Gunn‘s new DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad. The big blockbuster sequel/reboot will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max in August and if you’re wondering how this movie may stand out from the previous and much-maligned film, James Gunn has the perfect way to describe the movie: “It’s a war-caper movie with shitty supervillains.” Get a look at a couple new The Suicide Squad images below.

Bad Guys Doing Some Good

The Suicide Squad has been branded as being about some bad guys who can do some good. This time, their secret mission finds them being sent to the the fictional Latin American country of Corto Maltese, where alien materials are being weaponized to use against the United States and the rest of the world. They’re tasked with destroying a fortress known as Jotunheim.

So when James Gunn describes this movie as a war caper (via Entertainment Weekly), we’re talking movies like The Guns of Navarone and Kelly’s Heroes. But instead of soldiers, we’ve got a messy team of super villains, many of them lower tier bad guys from the pages of DC Comics. That certainly feels like a departure from the first Suicide Squad, which tried to make each character seem more cool in their own way. It sounds like this movie won’t be shy about depicting some of these characters as flat-out terrible.

The likes of Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Weasel (Sean Gunn), and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) will be along for the ride, but Gunn has cautioned fans to not get too attached to any of these characters, because they’re all potentially on the chopping block and most of them won’t survive.

However, there are some more prominent faces who might survive for a sequel.

Meet Bloodsport and Peacemaker

Idris Elba is playing Bloodsport and John Cena is playing Peacemaker, both new members of Task Force X. Since these are two of the biggest stars in the movie, there’s a good chance they could survive for another round. After all, John Cena is starring in a Peacemaker series on HBO Max after the movie comes out, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether it’s set before or after the events of The Suicide Squad.

Elba’s character may not be too upset if he bites the big one. The actor described his character to EW: “He’s a bit grumpy. He’s not the warmest guy. Yeah, just playing myself, really.” But we’re not going to let someone like Elba join Task Force X and dispatch with him after one movie, right?

Meanwhile, Cena’s Peacemaker is a far more ridiculous character. Cena said, “He has this moral code that seems skewed by the amount of violence he inflicts. It’s like fucking for virginity – he’s fighting for peace.” Can we please get a poster with that quote on it for Peacemaker?

Personally, I’m hoping they both make it, because the interaction between these two characters is surely going to be hilarious.

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on August 6, 2021.