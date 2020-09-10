A first look at the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian recently surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek of the Star Wars show’s new episodes. But if you take a second look at the images, they seem to hint at a possible return to a familiar Star Wars locale.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Photos

Most of the above photos were already highlighted earlier this week, but now that they’re in higher resolution and don’t have a watermark on them, we wanted to bring them to your attention again. Plus, the previously released images were accompanied by the one below, featuring two very recognizable alien species from the Star Wars universe:

We’ll be seeing Tusken Raiders, or Sand People, making a return in the second season of The Mandalorian. They appeared briefly in the first season when Mando had to make a trip to Tatooine in “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger,” taking us back to the Mos Eisley Cantina for the first time since Star Wars: A New Hope.

This would seem to imply that we’ll return to Tatooine sometime in the second season. While it’s possible that Tusken Raiders could be on other planets in desert environments, they are native to Tatooine. However, it should be noted that Jawas are also native to Tatooine, and we saw offworld versions of them with red eyes in the first season of The Mandalorian.

It’s probably a safe bet that we’ll be heading back to Tatooine, especially since the end of that fifth episode of the first season left an open-ended fate for the sharpshooting bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Left for dead in the desert, a mysterious figure with jangly armor approached Shand, and their identity was never officially revealed. Some believed that this could be Boba Fett, who has been reported to make a comeback in this season of The Mandalorian. And since the bounty hunter from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi was last seen falling into the mouth of the Sarlaac on Tatooine, a return to that planet makes perfect sense.

The return of Boba Fett is an intriguing idea for The Mandalorian, especially since the character’s return seems to tie into another character from elsewhere in the Star Wars universe. Not too long ago, we exclusively reported that the new character Timothy Olyphant will play in season two of The Mandalorian will be Cobb Vanth, a self-appointed sheriff of the Tatooine-based settlement Freetown who wears a set of Mandalorian armor that just might belong to Boba Fett. Perhaps we’ll get to see the real Boba Fett come back to claim it. As for how that will tie into the path that Mando is on, we’ll have to wait and see.

The Mandalorian season 2 begins on October 30, 2020 on Disney+.