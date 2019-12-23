Since we’re almost to the end of 2019, it’s time to start looking forward to the movies of 2020. Normally, January is a dumping ground for some pretty bad movies, but one possible bright spot appears to be director Guy Ritchie‘s return to shady crime in London

The Gentlemen stars Matthew McConaughey as Mickey Pearson, the overseer of a massive marijuana empire in London. But when word that he might be dropping out of the business gets around, he’s challenged by a young up-and-comer (Henry Golding), and soon everyone seems to be looking to fill the void that might get left behind. Watch a new The Gentlemen trailer below to get a look at some new footage.

The Gentlemen Trailer

Using a famous classical piece in the background of some deadly action in a movie trailer is a bit of a cliche, but this segment from “Handel’s Messiah” does allow for a precisely edited trailer with some amusing moments, especially when it’s accentuated by gunfire.

Matthew McConaughey looks like he’s having a blast as a madman here, but Henry Golding’s facial expressions throughout this short trailer are also hilarious. And let’s not forget that Hugh Grant is putting on a persona that we’ve never seen him play before, and that will likely be worth the price of admission on its own.

Again, we can’t help but worry a bit that this movie is getting released in January. Getting a date in March would have been preferable. But then again, The Gentlemen won’t have to put up with much competition late in the first month of the year, so maybe it will work in its favor.

Watch the previous trailer for The Gentlemen, with even more footage, right here.

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The Gentlemen arrives in theaters on January 24, 2020.