This seems like a no-brainer, but if you were wondering if the new The Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie was going to get an R rating, the answer is “yes.” The film is officially rated R, and it also has an official title. You might want to sit down for this one because you’re not going to believe it. Ready? Okay. The title is…Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Yep, that’s it. In true Facebook fashion, they lost the “the,” because it’s cleaner.

In case you missed the news, there’s a new Texas Chainsaw movie on the way. The film is a direct sequel to the first film, and is set to feature an older version of everyone’s favorite skin-wearing cannibal, Leatherface. It’s also bringing back the character of Sally Hardesty, the only survivor of the first film (Marilyn Burns, who played the character in the original film, died in 2014, so Sally is now played by Mandy actress Olwen Fouéré).

Now we know the official title of the film – Texas Chainsaw Massacre – and the official rating – R. That rating shouldn’t be a surprise since every film in the franchise has an R rating. Still, fans who were hoping for some gore are going to get it, as the rating is due to “Strong bloody horror violence and gore, and language.”

The Texas Chainsaw series is an odd one. Most of the films feel like reboots of what came before, telling essentially the same story again and again: young people are on a road trip in Texas, they stop in the middle of nowhere, and then they’re promptly targeted by a family of cannibals. I’m guessing this new entry will follow a similar path, but the direct sequel angle does intrigue me. Then again, the 2013 film Texas Chainsaw 3D was kind of a direct sequel to the first film as well, and it was terrible. So!

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is directed by David Blue Garcia and stars Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Moe Dunford. The production was not without problems: Ryan and Andy Tohill, the team behind the 2018 British-Irish film The Dig, were originally set to direct. However, after filming for one week, the Tohills walked away from the project due to creative differences and were replaced by Garcia. Despite all this, I’m excited about the flick. Producer Fede Alvarez has promised the film will embrace an old-school, practical vibe, saying: “Everything is classic, old school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with Evil Dead – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It’s a very old-school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses…it’s very similar to the original film.”

Texas Chainsaw Massacre will arrive sometime this year.