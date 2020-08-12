Time is running out, indeed, for Tenet, which is moving ever closer to its theatrical release first in international markets, then in the U.S. The highly anticipated Christopher Nolan spy film has received a slew of new posters touting the overseas release of Tenet in late August, with territories like Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. set to reopen their theaters for the blockbuster on August 26, 2020 before Tenet opens in select U.S. cities two weeks later for Labor Day, on September 2, 2020. With the world nearing those dates, Warner Bros. has released a series of new Tenet posters for the international markets. And they certainly put things into a new perspective.

Tenet Posters

The first Tenet poster comes courtesy of IGN, which debuted the new poster featuring an image we’re all familiar with from the trailers: John David Washington’s protagonist on one side of bulletproof glass and Robert Pattinson on the other, observing the bullet hole between them. But something is a little different about this image — it’s at an angle. In fact, this angled image is the approach that a previous Tenet U.S. poster has taken, alongside the rest of the new Tenet posters: showing a shot from the film, but at a slight angle, tilted to the right.

Angles, guns, and mysterious helmeted figures! What could it mean? Is the entire movie filmed in a Dutch angle? Probably not, as we’ve seen the footage from past trailers, and it’s pretty much on the straight and narrow (and we know how much Nolan’s DP Wally Pfister, who worked with him frequently on past films but not Tenet, feels about Dutch angles). It’s probably got something to do with the plot of Tenet, of which we know very little, giving us a new perspective on the world, or something. Or maybe the Warner Bros. marketing team just thought the angles looked cool.

Tenet is written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Tenet is currently slated to hit theaters in the United States on September 2, 2020…for now.