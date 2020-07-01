Following the most recent delay of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated espionage thriller Tenet to mid-August, Warner Bros. has released a new poster with the new release date. The poster, which features star John David Washington in front of a tilted cityscape, suggests that Warner Bros. is set on the new August 12 release date, despite delaying the film once before, from its original July 14 release date to July 31. See the new Tenet poster below.

Tenet Poster

Tilted buildings! Men in suits! Yes, Tenet is certainly a Christopher Nolan film, which is why theaters are so eagerly anticipating the release of the mysterious espionage thriller, which is expected to help revive their flagging businesses due to coronavirus shutdowns. But Warner Bros. has nervously been playing chicken with the Tenet release date for a while now, as previous reports have indicated that the studio needs 80% of movie theaters around the world to be open in order to make releasing Tenet a viable option, including theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, which are the three largest markets in the United States. Tenet cost around $200 million to make, and writer/director Christopher Nolan is set to receive 20% of its first dollar gross.

Warner Bros. initially delayed Tenet from its original July 14 release date to July 31, before pushing it back yet again last week, this time to August 12, 2020.

Details on Tenet are still relatively scarce, but here’s everything we know about it so far. Tenet is written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.