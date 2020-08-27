There may not be a new Star Wars movie this year, but fans will easily be able to get back into a galaxy far, far away with three new and very different video game offerings arriving soon.

Star Wars: Squadrons will put players in the cockpit of starfighters of the New Republic and the Galactic Empire, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows them to experience all nine main chapters of the primary film franchise in building brick form. And finally, in what is one of the weirdest Star Wars video game offerings, there’s a Galaxy’s Edge-themed game pack for The Sims 4. Get a glimpse at all of the new Star Wars video games below.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack

At Gamescom 2020, Electronic Arts announced that The Sims 4, which is apparently still very popular, is getting a Star Wars game pack with content inspired by Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge theme park land, Batuu. Not only does it appear to allow players to put their characters in Batuu as it appears in Galaxy’s Edge, but there are appearances by Kylo Ren and Rey, and you’ll also run into theme park characters like Vi Moradi and Hondo Ohnaka. It’s just a little weird to see them speaking The Sims language.



The Sims will also get a bunch of accessories and customization options for the exterior and interior of The Sims houses that make it look like it came straight from Star Wars. And there will be plenty of gear for you to collect too, including what looks like a custom lightsaber and droid.

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu will arrive on The Sims 4 on September 8, 2020.

Star Wars: Squadrons Single Player Preview

Next up, Star Wars: Squadrons arrives on October 2, 2020, and Electronic Arts debuted a single player preview showing off some of the campaign gameplay that players will hop in the cockpit for. Set shortly after the destruction of the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi, you’ll fly as pilots in both The New Republic and the Galactic Empire. And if you have PlayStation VR, you’ll be able to play the entire game immersed in the experience.

Though this game has a campaign, the real draw are the multiplayer starfighter battles that players will be able to take part in, not unlike the rest of the online versus video games out there. So far the footage looks a lot better than the starfighter gameplay in Star Wars Battlefront II, and that’s good enough for me.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Finally, we have the ultimate LEGO Star Wars game. While the Star Wars movies have seen various LEGO games released based on them over the years, this one has every chapter of the Skywalker saga rolled into one. That’s great news for fans who missed the fact that there wasn’t a LEGO game for The Last Jedi or The Rise of Skywalker.

However, the bad news is that when this gameplay trailer was announced today, it came alongside a delay for the game’s release date. Originally intended to arrive later this year, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been bumped back to a release sometime in the spring of 2021.