Nothing ever ends with Star Wars. A universe that began back in 1977, Star Wars has expanded from the big screen to conquer TV, comics, books, video games, and now, streaming. With Disney+ opening the door for more Star Wars stories to be told after the wild success of the streaming platform’s inaugural series The Mandalorian, could we see the new Star Wars trilogy trio continue their adventures even after the end of the Skywalker Saga in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Unlikely, stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac say. The Rise of Skywalker stars say that their adventures as Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron are over after Episode 9’s release, with no interest in any of them appearing in a future Disney+ title.

In an interview with Variety, Boyega, Ridley, and Isaac all said that The Rise of Skywalker would likely be the last time Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron would have an adventure in galaxy far, far away. The stars have no plans to appear in future Star Wars titles, much less a Disney+ series, as Boyega energetically declared.

“You ain’t going to Disney+ me!” Boyega told Variety. “I ain’t getting no Disney+! I’m watching it, though, but I’ll stay in the feature films.”

When asked by Collider in another interview whether he would be interested in leading a Disney+ series as Poe Dameron, Isaac also answered with a resounding “Nope!”

“[I’m] happy and feeling fulfilled that the task is complete,” Isaac told Variety. “So I can’t imagine what it would be that would make me want to redo this thing or revisit it.”

Ridley added, “I just don’t know if anything could top this one, honestly. I think it’s just a great story and a great close, and even though obviously the characters continue to exist, it would have to be so extraordinary [to return], and I don’t know if that’s possible.”

This, of course, doesn’t rule out the possibility of Disney and Lucasfilm continuing the adventures of the new trilogy trio in books or other media. But this does kill (at least for now) the potential of the three of them coming back in a new trilogy, maybe 25 years from now as Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher did in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But never say never: while Ridley and Isaac seem pretty adamant (for now) that they won’t appear again as Rey and Poe Dameron, Boyega does seem the most amenable to the idea in the far future — but only if all three of them agree. If Ridley and Isaac are willing to come back, then “I’ll come back,” Boyega said.

For now, we’ll get to see the trio on an adventure together for the last time in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out in theaters on December 20, 2019.