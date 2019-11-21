Before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, there are already a handful of LEGO sets on shelves for the Millennium Falcon, Kylo Ren’s personal shuttle, new Resistance A-Wings and Y-Wings, and a Pasana speeder chase scene. But there are still more LEGO sets to come.

Early next year, after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been around for awhile, there are three new LEGO sets coming inspired by the movie. The upcoming sets include Poe Dameron’s new orange X-Wing, the triangle-winged Sith TIE Fighters, and a battle pack featuring some of the new red Sith Troopers. Check out the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker LEGO sets below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker LEGO Sets

Poe Dameron’s X-Wing

The new orange X-Wing that Poe Dameron will be cruising around in is a cool contrast to the black and orange one that he had in the previous two movies. It’s more vibrant, and this set comes with some great new minifigures like Jannah and one of the Knights of Ren. Plus, it looks like BB-8 has been swapped out for R2-D2 for some reason.

Sith TIE Fighter

It wouldn’t be a new Star Wars movie without another TIE Fighter. This one is a Sith TIE Fighter, which is designated by the red markings and the sleeker wing design. The set comes with a new First Order TIE Fighter Pilot, another one of the Knights of Ren, and a new Finn minifigure.

Sith Troopers Battle Pack

On the smaller side of LEGO sets, there’s this battle pack that will help collectors beef up their Sith Trooper collection. There appears to be two Sith Jet Troopers, a regular Sith Trooper, and a First Order Officer.

There aren’t any prices or an exact release date available for these three sets yet, but Brick and Bricks says they’ll be around in 2020. Presumably there will be more spoilery LEGO sets coming later in 2020, so stay tuned.