The Smurfs are making a comeback.

The little blue animated creatures evidently can’t stay out of the limelight for long. A new report says that children’s television network Nickelodeon has licensed the global rights to The Smurfs franchise, and is “planning an original CG-animated Smurfs Nickelodeon series for 2021.”

And that’s not all: the world is about to be inundated with Smurf merch. ViacomCBS, Nickelodeon’s parent company, has a consumer products division that will be releasing “a new product line for the animated series featuring toys, stationery, apparel and accessories, home, consumer packaged goods and more” in countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia starting in 2022. Get the details about the upcoming Smurfs TV series below.

The Wrap says that Nickelodeon’s new Smurfs deal is part of a partnership with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the world license holders for the Smurfs property. Those companies had already announced that a 3D animated series called The Smurfs: A New Touch of Blue would be available in 2021, and it seems as if these projects are one and the same. Though it’s worth noting that today’s announcement doesn’t include any reference to that subtitle, so it’s unknown if that aspect is still in play, if it’s been thrown out entirely, or maybe if it’ll just be used as part of the title in some territories.

The Smurfs, based on the Belgian comic series by an artist named Peyo, was a popular Saturday morning cartoon which followed a species of tiny blue creatures called Smurfs who also use the word “smurf” in their vocabulary to such a liberal degree that it can mean just about anything at any time. They live in mushroom houses in the woods, and always find themselves at odds with Gargamel, an evil human wizard who is obsessed with destroying them (or turning them into gold, or eating them, or whatever bizarre plan he had in a given episode). Here’s how The Wrap describes the new show:

The series will include all of the beloved Smurf characters, like Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and more going on new adventures packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action. After its U.S. debut in 2021, it will go out to international Nickelodeon channels.

The upcoming show will be directed by William Renaud (Casper’s Scare School) and written by Peter Saisselin and Amy Serafin (Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks). This show will debut four years after the most recent live-action/animation Smurfs movie, 2017’s Smurfs: The Lost Village.