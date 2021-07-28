Just a few weeks after the premiere of Black Widow, Marvel’s first film in nearly two years, we’re already rounding the corner on their next: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The upcoming MCU film follows a skilled martial artist, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), struggling to find his place in the world, especially when it comes to his family’s complex legacy. Though he attempted to run from his past, we’ll see what trouble sparks up when it finally catches up with him. In the latest teaser from the studio, we get a closer look at the family dynamics he hoped to outrun — and maybe even a peek at how it all culminates.

Check out the newest teaser for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Teaser

Shang-Chi is just like the rest of us — making every attempt to shut out the parts of himself that he doesn’t like. The martial artist was trained at a young age to do his father’s bidding and clearly holds resentment for his past deeds and the man who put him up to them.

Though that’s part of himself he seemed content to leave behind, the teaser stresses that his past isn’t done with him just yet. The film sees Shang-Chi brought back into the fold of the mysterious Ten Rings organization that has deep ties with his family. Denying his past is no longer a viable option.

His father Wenwu (Tony Leung) repeatedly demands he prove his strength and it looks like Liu’s character will be doing just that — in a head-to-head face off against the man who raises him. It’s certainly one way to dissolve the tensions between father and son, but given Wenwu’s identity as the famed marvel villain, The Mandarin, the battle won’t be an easy win for Shang-Chi. But if there’s a better way to handle his daddy issues, he doesn’t seem especially open to it — Shang-Chi determined to stand against his father, and deny any similarities they may share.

The film comes from Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton, who’s emphasized the levels of authenticity he sought to accomplish with the film. This is especially true of the fight choreography, which is highlighted throughout the teaser. Many of the stunts were performed by Liu himself, giving him space to fully show off his character’s skill. Hopefully, it’s enough for the battle against his father.

The cast also features Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi is slated to release in theaters on September 3, 2021.