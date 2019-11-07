Are you ready to head back to Woodsboro? Scream, the horror trivia-obsessed franchise from the late Wes Craven, is getting ready to live again. A new Scream movie is reportedly in the works at Spyglass Entertainment, but beyond that, details are sketchy. Will this be a reboot? Or will it be the canonical fifth entry in the film franchise? And who is going to direct now that Wes Craven has departed us?

Bloody Disgusting has the scoop that a new Scream movie is in the works at Spyglass Entertainment. Spyglass is part of Lantern Entertainment, and Lantern Entertainment snapped up the rights to all of Dimension Films’ titles after the company went bankrupt in the wake of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein. And since Scream was a Dimension title, here we are. Spyglass is also in the midst of rebooting another Dimension-owned horror property: Hellraiser.

The big question now is what type of film this will be. Is it going to reboot the series entirely? Or will it continue the franchise and bring back the original cast members? Scream 4 did a great job serving as both a sequel and a reboot – mixing a new set of young characters in with original stars David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Courteney Cox. With that in mind, it might be weird to have this new movie cover that same ground.

It’ll also be weird to see a Scream movie from someone other than Wes Craven. Craven directed all the entries in the film franchise, but the horror director died in 2015. After Scream 4, there was a Scream TV show on MTV. Some people seemed to like the show, but I’ll confess that when I tried to watch it I came away unimpressed. There were two seasons of the original Scream series in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Over the summer, a third reboot season arrived, and even people who liked the previous two seasons were left disappointed.

The first Scream arrived in 1996. Featuring a clever and winking script from Kevin Williamson, the funny, scary slasher film helped give the floundering horror genre a much-needed shot in the arm. The result was a wave of copycat slashers featuring hot young stars making terrible in-jokes, none of which held a candle to the first Scream.

There’s definitely room for a new story in this franchise, provided the people working on it actually give a damn and try to make something clever and respectful of the original film’s legacy. We’ll hopefully learn more about this new Scream movie soon.