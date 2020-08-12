Disney’s remake of their modern animated classic Mulan is coming to Disney+ starting next month. However, since subscribers will have to pay an additional $29.99 for the movie within the Disney+ app, the studio has to convince some viewers that the extra premium payment is worth it. That’s why a new Mulan trailer has arrived that is packed with action and really pushes the movie’s arrival on the streaming service. Watch it below.

New Mulan Trailer

Mulan has been delayed a few times since originally being slated for release at the end of March, when the coronavirus pandemic was taking the globe by storm. So it’s been a long road for this movie to finally get released. Thankfully, Disney realized it was a bad idea to entice families back into movie theaters during this uncertain time, even with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet finally getting a theatrical release starting on September 2. The studio just knows it’s not going to be a financial success if they rely only on movie theater box office receipts at a time when people aren’t too keen in sitting in a room with strangers for two hours.

Surprisingly, movie theater chains like AMC Theatres have been understanding when it comes to losing out on this theatrical release from Disney. The studio has to recoup some of the money spent on this big budget remake, and a premium VOD release through their own streaming service isn’t a bad offering. Some have balked at the price when they’re already paying for Disney+, but it’s a hell of a lot cheaper than taking a whole family to the movies. It may be pricier for the single moviegoers out there, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes. At least you’ll have access to the movie as long as you subscribe to Disney+ instead of having a rental that disappears.

Mulan stars Yifei Liu as the brave Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan arrives exclusively on Disney+ in the United States on September 4, 2020.