“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

It seemed like we heard the last of MoviePass trying to pull off some questionable antics when it comes to their movie ticket subscription service. But here we are with a new way for MoviePass to pull former customers back in with another change to their offerings, whether you like it or not. No, seriously, they’re trying to force users who opted out of their last subscription plan update into signing up for a new unlimited plan unless they opt out. Find out more about new MoviePass unlimited plan below.

According to The Verge, MoviePass users who previously opted out of the company’s monthly plan that gives users three movie tickets each month (with limited showtime and movie offerings) are now being enrolled in new unlimited plan as part of a “select test group.” Users whose account has been “suspended” after opting out of the previous plan “will be restored to unlimited movies (up to one new movie title per day based on existing inventory).” You know what, we’ll just let the full e-mail speak for itself:

In August 2018, we announced a new offering for three movies a month for $9.95, giving subscribers the ability to opt-in to this plan if they wanted to continue as a MoviePass subscriber. However, our records show that you have not yet taken any action on the new plan, and because of that your subscription was suspended and your monthly subscription charges have stopped. Because we really hope you begin enjoying your MoviePass subscription again, we have chosen you to be a part of a select test group, who beginning Friday, October 5th will be restored to unlimited movies (up to one new movie title per day based on existing inventory) – the same subscription that you signed up for and you previously enjoyed. If you decide that you do not want this you must “opt out” before Thursday, October 4th at 9:00PM ET. To be clear, unless you opt out, your unlimited subscription will be restored and you will begin enjoying unlimited movies again (up to 1 movie per day, based on existing inventory) at $9.95 per month, and your credit card on file will be charged on a monthly basis beginning Friday, October 5th, 2018. If you do opt out of the restoration of your subscription to the unlimited plan, your subscription will be canceled and no longer held in a “suspended” status, and you will not be able to re-join until 9 months have passed.

Are you confused? Yeah, so are we. How are they going back to their original unlimited ticket plan for $9.95 when that was how they got into this problem in the first place? Sure, they have the limited selection in place now, so it won’t be used as frequently as it was when they first dropped the price, but this doesn’t make much sense. Honestly, it just seems like a sketchy way for customers to be inadvertently charged for the new subscription unless they opt out, thus giving MoviePass some more revenue that they desperately need.

How can MoviePass get away with this? They believe it’s allowed by their terms of service, which has kept them out of legal trouble with customers for the time being. But we’ll see how long that lasts. Meanwhile, AMC Stubs A-List and Sinemia are going strong and picking up the crumbling pieces of what was once MoviePass’ user base.

Anyway, if you opted out of the most recent subscription plan change for MoviePass, you might want to make sure that you opt out of this latest change if you haven’t already and get that subscription canceled once and for all.