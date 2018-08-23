The MoviePass mayhem continues as the ticket-buying service tries to stay afloat with a few tweaks to its newly implemented daily schedule. But even as the daily MoviePass schedule expands from a six-movie line-up to a nine-movie lineup, some of the biggest new movies are noticeably absent.



Over the next week, MoviePass is offering up to nine movies that users can choose from daily, expanding the options from the limit of six per day that was announced a week ago, according to Variety. However, there are still drawbacks to this new expansion: the biggest new movies, The Meg and Crazy Rich Asians, are nowhere to be seen.

Now wait, you may ask, doesn’t MoviePass prevent users from seeing new movies in the first two weeks after its release? Yes, under the old monthly plan which still offered unlimited choices and one movie a day. The new plan, though still $9.95 a month, only allows users three movies a month from a limited selection of nine movies a day. This renders the old two-week rule null and void. So why are both The Meg and Crazy Rich Asians, which were released two weeks ago and last week, respectively, still missing from the daily nine-movie selections?

Let’s take a look at the films MoviePass says will be available to customers from August 23-29:

Thursday, Aug. 23: The Happytime Murders, Mile 22, Crazy Rich Asians, We the Animals, Papillon, An L.A. Minute, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Skate Kitchen, Juliet, Naked

Friday, Aug. 24: The Happytime Murders, Alpha, We the Animals, Papillon, An L.A. Minute, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Skate Kitchen, Juliet, Naked

Saturday, Aug. 25: The Happytime Murders, Searching, A-X-L, We the Animals, Papillon, An L.A. Minute, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Skate Kitchen, Juliet, Naked

Sunday, Aug. 26: The Happytime Murders, Searching, Alpha, We the Animals, Papillon, An L.A. Minute, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Skate Kitchen, Juliet, Naked

Monday, Aug. 27: The Happytime Murders, The Equalizer 2, We the Animals, Papillon, An L.A. Minute, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Skate Kitchen, Juliet, Naked

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Crazy Rich Asians, A-X-L, We the Animals, Papillon, An L.A. Minute, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Skate Kitchen, Juliet, Naked

Wednesday, Aug. 29: The Meg, Mile 22, We the Animals, Papillon, An L.A. Minute, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Skate Kitchen, Juliet, Naked

As you can see, Crazy Rich Asians appears on Thursday, but only shows up on the rotation one more time over the course of the entire week. Meanwhile, The Meg only shows up once. And there’s even fewer chances to see the other popular films currently out in theaters, including Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Christoper Robin, and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. I wonder what thought goes into choosing which films are available when.

But on the other hand, MoviePass is living up to its promise of boosting indie films — the majority of the available films in the line-up are independent features like We the Animals, The Miseducatio of Cameron Post, and Juliet, Naked. Let’s hope those are the movies people are lining up with their MoviePass cards to see.