Men in Black International is coming to theaters next week. The scum of the universe is still giving Earth a hard time, and this time it’s up to seasoned Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and newcomer Agent M (Tessa Thompson) to handle the problem. This is something MiB has never faced before, because there’s a mole in the agency. What their ultimate goal is, beyond destruction, we’re not sure, and the latest Men in Black International trailer isn’t telling us. Instead, it’s relying on the cool aliens, big action setpieces, and some fairly lame wisecracks.

Men in Black International Trailer

This time the Men in Black also have to deal with a set of aliens known as The Hive, who can turn into anyone – including agents of MiB. However, it seems like the glowing blue eyes would be a dead giveaway, so hopefully they know how to hide those. However, that also sets us up for some kind of twist where one of our heroes is actually the mole inside the agency. Is anyone else’s money on Liam Neeson being the bad guy, even though he’s playing High T, the head of the United Kingdom’s branch of MiB?

So far there’s nothing about this movie from director F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious) that makes it feel like a must-see to me. Sure, the chemistry of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson is good, but the writing doesn’t seem to be on their level. But what could make this next installment of the franchise feel a little more necessary is some kind of direct connection to the original movies. Maybe there’s a cameo by either Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones waiting to surprise us? Seeing one of them working with our new duo would be pretty great.

At the very least, there are a ton of cool new aliens on display here. But my only complaint is that the most prominent creatures featured (including Kumail Nanjiani voicing that little guy Pawny) seem to be created with visual effects. The original trilogy of Men in Black films used a lot of practical effects along with digital imagery, so I hope that’s still present in this movie, too. We’ll find out next week.

Men in Black International arrives in theaters on June 14, 2019.