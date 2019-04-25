A new Men In Black International trailer just dropped in from outer space, and let’s just say it leaves a lot to be desired. The cast here is wonderful, reuniting Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as a new generation of alien-policing secret agents. But will their charisma be enough to elevate what looks like somewhat shoddy material? Let’s hope! Watch the Men In Black: International trailer below.

Men In Black International Trailer

Returning to the world of Men In Black with new agents isn’t a bad idea. Especially when those agents are played by the very talented, very attractive Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. But this trailer…I don’t know, folks. Just like you should never judge a book by its cover, you shouldn’t judge a movie by its trailer. And there’s a very good chance that the humor that falls flat here will play a lot better on the big screen. The thing that’s really bugging me, though, is this excessive CGI. The original, and still best, Men In Black had CGI too, of course. But it was also chock-full of incredible practical effects, including alien creatures created with prosthetics, make-up and puppets by Rick Baker. I don’t see anything close to that here. Just a bunch of unconvincing CGI aliens that look straight out of a video game.

Then there’s this trailer, which is similar save for one or two shots. Does it look better? You decide for yourself.

Men In Black: International Trailer (Alternate)

Here’s the synopsis:

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

In addition to Hemsworth and Thompson, Men In Black: International also stars Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson. Rebecca Ferguson is in the movie, too, although she only pops-up for a second in this trailer. Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall appear as well. The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray helms the project, with a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Men In Black: International opens June 14, 2019.