Sound the Rogue One Klaxon: Lucasfilm Animation has a new logo.

The company, which was first established back in 2003, seems to be changing its logo for the first time in over a decade, when it used its old logo on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars theatrical feature film. Check out the new look below, which includes a helmet Lucasfilm Animation fans will likely recognize.

Lucasfilm Animation Logo

Jayson over at Yakfaceforums noticed that Lucasfilm officially registered this new logo last week, and it features the image of a Clone Trooper helmet replacing the “o.” Here’s a better look at some those from The Clone Wars:

The filing included the following listings:

88605560 G & S: Entertainment services in the field of film and television, namely, the creation, production of films, videos, animation, and computer generated images; animation production services 88605539 G & S: Pre-recorded CD-ROMs, compact discs, and DVDs and downloadable audiovisual files featuring pre-recorded films, animation, games, music, computer game software and video game software; downloadable interactive entertainment software for playing computer games and video games; video game software and manuals sold as a unit; interactive video game programs; interactive computer game programs featuring science fiction, action, adventure, animation, drama, or music; interactive multimedia software; interactive multimedia game software

The company used a different logo in the credits of the 2008 Clone Wars movie:

And yet another one in the first episode of The Clone Wars TV series:

Yakfaceforums speculates that this new logo may mark the first of many clone-related tie-ins that we could see over the next year, given that the final season of The Clone Wars TV series is heading to Disney+ in February 2020. You can check out the most recent trailer for the upcoming seventh season here, and click through several early concept sketches for the series here.