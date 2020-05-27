Back in 2018, 20th Century Fox gave us the coming-of-age teen romance Love, Simon. It was your average romantic comedy about a young kid trying to figure out his place in the world as he deals with the trials and tribulations of being a teenager, but it followed the journey of a young gay kid named Simon (Nick Robinson). It wasn’t exactly innovative with the storytelling, but that’s also what made it a little groundbreaking. It was a traditional romantic comedy that gave a queer relationship the spotlight.

Now Hulu is following in the footsteps of Love, Simon with a new series called Love, Victor, which also follows a closeted gay teen (Michael Cimino) as he makes his way through a new high school, making friends, and coming to terms with his sexual orientation. A new Love, Victor trailer has arrived, and it echoes a lot of the style and energy from Love, Simon, but Victor may have a somewhat more difficult time coming out.

Love, Victor Trailer

Love, Simon followed the titular character as he dealt with his closeted homosexuality and communicated with a mysterious electronic pen pal who was also secretly gay. But with Victor, even though he’s not out yet, he appears to have a clear object of desire in the form of George Sear, who we previously met in a tantalizing meet cute at a coffee shop job interview.

Victor also seems to have a little more cause for concern as far as coming out is concerned, because his family doesn’t seem to be nearly as supportive as Simon’s was in the original movie. They’re not necessarily opposed to Victor’s homosexuality, but it seems to be something that they don’t seem to fully understand, or at the very least, may need time to reconcile.

As the trailer indicates, Victor turns to Simon for some guidance since it’s well known that he went through quite the ordeal when he came out to his friends, mostly because one of his acquaintances forced it upon him. Nick Robinson is supposed to appear on Love, Victor at some point, so hopefully he can offer some words of wisdom as Victor goes through these tempestuous times.

Love, Victor also stars Ana Ortiz and James Martinez as Victor’s parents, and Isabella Ferreira and Mateo Fernandez as Victor’s younger siblings Pilar and Adrian. Victor’s friends include Rachel Naomi Hilson as the quick-witted Mia, Bebe Wood as the social media-obsessed Lake, Anthony Turpel as Victor’s awkward new neighbor Felix, and Mason Gooding as the cocky jock Andrew.

The series is executive produced by Love, Simon writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger along with Brian Tanen (Grand Hotel), Jason Ensler (The Passage), Isaac Klausner (The Hate U Give), Marty Bowen (First Man), Adam Fishbach (Narcos), Wyck Godrey (I, Robot), Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) and Adam Londy.

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film LOVE, SIMON which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Love, Victor arrives on Hulu on June 19, 2020.