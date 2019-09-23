Facebook Watch keeps expanding their original programming as the streaming wars rage on, and next month brings a new series that could only have been created in the 21st century.

Limetown is a new mystery thriller starring Jessica Biel based on the popular podcast of the same name. Named one of the best podcasts of 2015 with over 10 million downloads, the series follows a journalist (Biel) with American Public Radio as she tries to figure out how 300 people disappeared with no explanation at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. A new Limetown trailer begins to pull the thread of this mystery, and what we might not like what we find at the end of it.

Limetown Trailer

This trailer feels somehow even more tense than the first one, really leaning into the danger and intrigue at the center of this fictional story portrayed as a real investigative report. But I find myself wondering just how many people are tuning in to original shows on Facebook Watch. It must be enough to warrant giving a second season to the series Sorry for Your Loss starring Elizabeth Olsen, but that still doesn’t give us any idea of viewership size, and Facebook hasn’t been offering that information up either.

The rest of the cast includes Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada) Marlee Matlin (Quantico, The Magicians), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale, Grandfathered), John Beasley (Shots Fired, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks), Sherri Saum (The Fosters, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King), Louis Ferriera (The Man in the High Castle, S.W.A.T.), and Janet Kidder (Arrow, The Man in the High Castle).

Podcast creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie wrote the series and executive produce along with Josh Appelbaum and his Midnight Radio production banner, which also counts Jeff Pinkner, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg as executive producers, as well as Jim O’Grady as an overall producer. Rebecca Thomas directs the first two episodes of the series. If you’d like to know how they fared with this adaptation, check out our review from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Limetown hits Facebook Watch starting on October 16, 2019 with two episodes, and a new episode will be available every Wednesday after that on the Limetown Facebook page.