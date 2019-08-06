new Karl Fitzgerald Star Wars Prints

The beginning of the summer brought us a knockout collection of Star Wars prints by John Guydo with incredible composition and rich colors. Now as summer winds down, we have artist Karl Fitzgerald wrapping up the season with a set of Star Wars prints that look like beautiful paintings that belong in a museum. Each of them represents moments that Fitzgerald holds dear to his own heart, and you can have all of them on your wall.

Check out the new Karl Fitzgerald Star Wars prints below.

Karl Fitzgerald Star Wars Prints

The Reunion by Karl Fitzgerald
Fine art giclée
18 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 200

Battle of Yavin by Karl Fitzgerald
Fine art giclée
18 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 150

Predator and Prey by Karl Fitzgerald
Fine art giclée
18 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 200

Do or Do Not by Karl Fitzgerald
Fine art giclée
18 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 175

The Pursuit by Karl Fitzgerald
Fine art giclée
18 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 125

Dune Sea Palace by Karl Fitzgerald
Fine art giclée
18 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 150

Each of these prints is officially licensed by Lucasfilm & Acme Archives, and if you want to have all of them, you can pay $285 for the whole set, which is $15 cheaper than buying each of them individually at $50 each. That’s probably a safe bet since each has a different edition number.

You can buy the Karl Fitzgerald Star Wars prints at the Bottleneck Gallery website starting today, August 6, at 12pm ET.

