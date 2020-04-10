With all the chaos that’s going on in the world, we’re going to need some good laughs over the next couple months. Thankfully, Netflix will have us covered for at least a couple hours in May when comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Patton Oswalt debut new stand-up comedy specials on the streaming service. Get details on both of them below.

First out of the gate (via Deadline) will be a new Jerry Seinfeld stand-up special called 23 Hours to Kill, hitting Netflix on May 5. The title comes from Seinfeld’s frequent observation that stand-up comedians spend their day waiting until that one hour where they get to make an audience laugh.

Recorded at the Beacon Theatre in New York, this marks the second special Seinfeld has made for Netflix as part of the massive exclusive deal he struck with the streamer back in 2017. This fulfills the deal that was made for two new stand-up specials and all the episodes of Seinfeld’s web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, as well as new episodes that launched last summer.

Seinfeld is one of the biggest names in modern comedy history, and he continues to sell out theaters every year. Unfortunately, his most recent tour had to cancel a few remaining shows when coronavirus forced the closure. But at least audiences can enjoy the special from the comfort of their home when 23 Hours to Kill hits Netflix next month. Plus, there’s plenty more Seinfeld to come since Netflix bought the streaming rights to the comedian’s classic comedy series.

Patton Oswalt’s New Comedy Special

Netflix is also expanding their library of Patton Oswalt comedy specials. Previously, the comedian brought Annihilation and Talking For Clapping, to the streaming library, the latter of which earned him both an Emmy and a Grammy. Now he’s adding I Love Everything on May 19.

Variety broke news on the new Patton Oswalt stand-up special heading to Netflix. The trade says the stand-up special “will explore the hilarities of embracing his 50s, including how attending his daughter’s second grade art show cost him the opportunity to board the Millennium Falcon, and the trials and errors of buying a house.”

On top of that, apparently this new stand-up special will also include some kind of extra one-hour special focusing on veteran comedian Bob Rubin. The extra material is titled Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities. It’s not clear whether Oswalt is presenting some of his favorite clips of Bob Rubin or maybe doing some of Rubin’s material himself, but if it’s something he felt compelled to do for Netflix, then I’m excited to see it.