After originally being slated for release last summer, the big screen adaptation of Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s musical In the Heights is finally coming to theaters. But thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures deal to bring the studio’s entire theatrical slate to HBO Max, audiences will also be able to watch from the comfort of their homes. If you’ve forgotten how infectious the first In the Heights trailer was when it arrived at the end of 2019, a new one has arrived to get your toes tapping.

In the Heights Trailer

There’s also a second trailer that’s completely different from the version above, so check that out too:

Step Up 2 The Streets and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is at the helm of the movie musical, and he’s clearly bringing some big song and dance numbers to life in Washington Heights. I don’t want to raise expectations too high, but this feels like it has the potential to be this generation’s West Side Story. There’s this mesmerizing mix of a contemporary style and old school Hollywood musicals, and it feels like it’s shooting for the moon even more than La La Land did.

The film stars Hamilton co-star Anthony Ramos (who also appeared in the original Broadway production), Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, and Dascha Polanco. Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will also be making an appearance, in addition to writing the music and lyrics, which includes a new song that wasn’t heard in the original stage version of the musical.

Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. “In the Heights” fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

In the Heights will arrive on theaters and HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on June 18, 2021.