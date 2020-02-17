If you’ve had enough of big screen superheroes lately, maybe you’d like an origin story for one that feels more like a John Hughes high school movie with all the teenage trials and tribulations you can handle. That’s what Netflix is hoping with their new series I Am Not Okay With This, based on Charles Forsman‘s graphic novel of the same name.

IT franchise star Sophia Lillis leads the series as Sydney, an introverted, disaffected teenage girl who not only has to deal with all the nonsense of high school, but suddenly starts developing superpowers. You know, that old chestnut. See how that goes for Sydney in the new I Am Not Okay With This trailer released by Netflix below.

I Am Not Okay With This Trailer

Sydney getting superpowers seems to be just another drop in the bucket of stress that she’s feeling as a teen girl. After all, she seems to be just as stressed out about the fact that she’s in love with her best friend Dina (Sofia Bryant). But at least she has her own Duckie to keep her occupied in the form of fellow IT co-star Wyatt Oleff, again playing a character named Stanley (he really does look like a Stanley).

The quirky new series comes from Jonathan Entwistle, the showrunner, creator, producer, writer, and director of the Netflix series The End of the F***ing World, which was also based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman. So if you liked that series, then this might be a good new series for you to binge later this month. Plus, the series is also executive produced by the Stranger Things producing team of Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment, which should help get some more eyes on the show.

If you’d like to know a little more about the series, here’s a synopsis of the graphic novel:

Sydney seems like a normal 15-year-old freshman. She hangs out underneath the bleachers, listens to music in her friend’s car, and gets into arguments with her annoying little brother but she also has a few secrets she’s only shared in her diary. Like how she’s in love with her best friend Dina, the bizarreness of her father’s death, and those painful telekinetic powers that keep popping up at the most inopportune times.

I Am Not Okay With This arrives on Netflix on February 26, 2020.