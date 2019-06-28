If the last trailer for Hobbs and Shaw wasn’t enough to convince you to check out this blockbuster madness in theaters, then we don’t know what to tell you. That positively insane and silly trailer is one of the best pieces of entertainment of the year. But for everyone else out there who isn’t sure they need a movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in their life, a new Hobbs and Shaw trailer has been released. Is it just as wild as the last one? You’ll just have to watch to find out.

Hobbs and Shaw Trailer

There are some Fast and Furious fans out there who may not be as interested in a spin-off from the primary franchise, especially after the tension there was between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson about expanding the franchise while leaving most of the ensemble cast out in the wind.

Personally, I’ve never been as excited for any of the Fast and Furious movies as I have been for Hobbs and Shaw this summer. I can’t tell you how many times I watched the previous trailer, and it continues to look more and more like the blast of energy this blockbuster season needs to close things out properly. After a series of disappointing blockbuster openings, maybe this movie can wrap up summer with a bang.

For the rest of you Fast and Furious franchise fans, the ninth installment of the main franchise just started shooting. But neither Dwayne Johnson or Jason Statham will be part of it. So you’ll have to get your dose of the duo from this spin-off. Will there be some kind of credits teaser that leads into the next movie? We’ll find out in a little over a month.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs and Shaw charges into theaters to help end the summer on August 2, 2019