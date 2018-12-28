Even though plenty of Hellboy fans were anxious to see director Guillermo del Toro finish out the franchise he started for the unlikely Dark Horse Comics hero, Universal Pictures simply didn’t want to take a risk on spending millions of dollars to bring it to an end. Instead, Lionsgate picked up the rights to Big Red and decided to reboot the secret weapon of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. And if star David Harbour is to be believed, we’ll be getting a somewhat different version of the character.

Find out what David Harbour had to say about the reboot below, and check out a new Hellboy photo too.

New Hellboy Image

Empire has the new Hellboy image that you see above, featuring Hellboy and his adoptive father, Professor Trevor ‘Broom’ Bruttenholm (Ian McShane). It looks like they’re having some kind of tense conversation. We’re not sure what that is in Bruttenholm’s hand, but whatever it is, Hellboy doesn’t look too please about it, gripping his surrogate father’s arm in his big red meathooks.

This version of Hellboy might have a little more inner turmoil for our would-be hero to deal with. It sounds like the violence in this movie and the tasks that Hellboy are handed will take a bit of a toll on him. David Harbour explained:

“There’s really a sense that you’re actually killing things, even if they are giants or monsters. You’re chopping their heads off, you’re bathing in their blood and you’re feeling the complex feelings of actually cutting the heart out of another thing. We’re taking the time to deal with the fact that Hellboy is a killer. He’s a weapon.”

This was something that was touched upon in Hellboy II: The Golden Army when Hellboy was faced with the prospect of destroying a giant plant elemental creature, but it was never a major theme that ran through the movies. Perhaps Hellboy will be a little more conflicted about it in this new take on the comic book. It would only make sense, especially if this movie will really be more violent and bloodier than the previous big screen incarnation led by Ron Perlman.

Of course, everything we’ve seen so far from Hellboy, at least from the first trailer, doesn’t tease a movie that’s drastically different from what Guillermo del Toro gave us. However, it does have a distinct lack of del Toro’s visual style, which is a roundabout way of saying that it looks more bland, even if David Harbour does seem like great casting for the role. Hopefully, the next trailer will help ease our concerns a bit.