Here you can delve deeper into J.K. Rowling’s stories with articles on wizarding world themes, from a broad range of authors offering their thoughts; test your knowledge with a range of quizzes; enjoy exclusive new videos, and get up to speed with the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news. We’re still moving in and unpacking a few boxes – so there are more surprises to be unveiled soon. No rogue Doxys to be found anywhere, we hope.

So WizardingWorld.com is the new website for all your magical needs. And there’s even a new sorting ceremony for you to partake in. It still uses all the original questions that J.K. Rowling came up with for Pottermore, but the experience of finding your Hogwarts school house has been given a new design. If you had a Pottermore account that you were actively using, you can link it to your new Wizarding World account so you don’t have to be sorted again.

However, you’ll actually have an even better experience if you do it through the official Wizarding World app on your mobile device or tablet since it has some bonus treats along the path of sorting. Speaking of which, if you haven’t checked it out already, the Wizarding World app is available in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland with more countries being added soon. There you can check out the fanzine Wizarding Weekly and much more.

It makes sense for this rebranding to happen since the Wizarding World banner is what everything connected to Harry Potter falls under. It covers every era of the franchise, and includes books, movies, and theme parks. And with the WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max coming soon, maybe we’ll get our first Harry Potter TV series at some point too. That would be much more preferable than learning about wizards shitting on the floors of Hogwarts.